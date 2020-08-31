Watch: Dave Grohl's Drum Battle With 10-Year-Old

Dave Grohl is in a drum battle with a 10-YEAR-OLD??!!

August 31, 2020
Jen Myers
Dave Grohl

(Photo By Adam Orchon/Sipa USA)

A 10-year-old drummer challenged Dave Grohl to a drum-off, and he accepted.  Here's her playing ALL the drums to Foo Fighters' "Everlong".

And here's Dave Grohl responding to the 10-year-old drummer that challenged him to a drum-off. 

