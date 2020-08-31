Watch: Dave Grohl's Drum Battle With 10-Year-Old

A 10-year-old drummer challenged Dave Grohl to a drum-off, and he accepted. Here's her playing ALL the drums to Foo Fighters' "Everlong".

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

And here's Dave Grohl responding to the 10-year-old drummer that challenged him to a drum-off.