Watch: Courteney Cox Tries To Teach Her "Friends" Catchphrase
This is harder than it should be... "I KNOW"!
August 13, 2019
Categories:
Courteny Cox is trying to teach a little kid her "Friends" catchphrase, "I know!" It's not going well.
