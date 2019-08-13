Watch: Courteney Cox Tries To Teach Her "Friends" Catchphrase

This is harder than it should be... "I KNOW"!

August 13, 2019
Jen Myers
Courteny Cox is trying to teach a little kid her "Friends" catchphrase, "I know!"  It's not going well.

“I KNOW!”

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

“I KNOW!” part 2

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

He knows...

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

 

