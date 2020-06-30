Watch: "Celebrity Call Center"

There's a show coming out where celebrities give us PERSONAL advice.

It's called "Celebrity Call Center", and the premise is simple: You call in with your problem, and a celebrity will help you figure it out. NICK CANNON will be a regular, and other "experts" will include your basic C-listers and reality TV rejects like:

Brie and Nikki Bella, Todd Chrisley, Nene Leakes, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne, and Kandi Burruss.

**NEW SHOW ALERT** I’m producing another new show called “CELEBRITY CALL CENTER” Need advice? -- You know just who to call. As your Host and executive producer and head call connector, I am at your service!! #CelebrityCallCenter premiering July 13th only on @eentertainment.