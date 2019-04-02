Watch: Celebrity April Fools' Day Pranks
Here's what some celebrities did yesterday for April Fools' Day.
No celebrity had an AWESOME April Fools' Day prank, but that didn't stop them from trying. Here are 10 notable attempts...
Justin Bieber thought it would be funny to post a sonogram, implying that he was going to be a father.
He tried to keep the ruse going by posting photos of Hailey Baldwin at the doctor's office, and he captioned it, quote, "If you thought it was April fools."
Tom Brady thought it would be funny to join Twitter and announce his RETIREMENT. It was sort of a nod to Rob Gronkowski's recent retirement announcement on Instagram. Obviously, Brady was joking.
I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
The Chicago Bears unveiled new jerseys, featuring triple-digit numbers. They said they'd be wearing them in 2019 to celebrate their 100th season. They even had a news release, and some players to back them up.
Wait for it...#Bears100 pic.twitter.com/ghW483Zv9l— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 1, 2019
Jennifer Garner thought it would be funny to say she has a memoir in the pipeline called "Bless Your Heart". A lot of her followers got excited, but then she revealed that she was pranking them.
I’m thrilled and finally able to share with all of you—I’ve written a book! ------This whole process has been humbling and illuminating, taking me deep into places I didn’t even know I could go. Thank you to every one who helped bring these stories to life and held my hand along the way. The time has come for me to share it—I can’t wait to hear what you think. XX Jen #BlessYourHeart Update: Thank you for being so happy for me. Your sweetness makes me feel ---- -- for playing a joke. But this is an April Fool’s. ♥️♥️♥️
The Jonas Brothers announced a new song that would "feature" that egg that broke Kylie Jenner's Instagram record . . . but obviously that's not happening.
Can’t wait for you guys to hear our new song featuring @world_record_egg!! #egggang
Dr. Phil pretended that he was shaving his iconic mustache, but he didn't.
Well... I did it. pic.twitter.com/hCIOW4jHt8— Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) April 1, 2019
Katie Couric announced she's returning to the "Today" show as an anchor, because "America is in desperate need of a sweetheart."
------ I love a good #AprilFools! https://t.co/7eg38MU3Cb— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 1, 2019
And finally, Sarah Michelle Gellar announced a reboot of . . . "Swans Crossing", a teen TV show she starred in in the '90s.
I am so excited to announce the official reboot of #swanscrossing That’s right Sydney Rutledge is all grown up. “You gotta grow up sometime” Who else is excited....for #aprilfools