Watch: Celebrity April Fools' Day Pranks

No celebrity had an AWESOME April Fools' Day prank, but that didn't stop them from trying. Here are 10 notable attempts...

Justin Bieber thought it would be funny to post a sonogram, implying that he was going to be a father.

Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

He tried to keep the ruse going by posting photos of Hailey Baldwin at the doctor's office, and he captioned it, quote, "If you thought it was April fools."

If U thought it was April fools A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

Tom Brady thought it would be funny to join Twitter and announce his RETIREMENT. It was sort of a nod to Rob Gronkowski's recent retirement announcement on Instagram. Obviously, Brady was joking.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

The Chicago Bears unveiled new jerseys, featuring triple-digit numbers. They said they'd be wearing them in 2019 to celebrate their 100th season. They even had a news release, and some players to back them up.

Jennifer Garner thought it would be funny to say she has a memoir in the pipeline called "Bless Your Heart". A lot of her followers got excited, but then she revealed that she was pranking them.

The Jonas Brothers announced a new song that would "feature" that egg that broke Kylie Jenner's Instagram record . . . but obviously that's not happening.

Dr. Phil pretended that he was shaving his iconic mustache, but he didn't.

Katie Couric announced she's returning to the "Today" show as an anchor, because "America is in desperate need of a sweetheart."

And finally, Sarah Michelle Gellar announced a reboot of . . . "Swans Crossing", a teen TV show she starred in in the '90s.