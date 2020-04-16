Watch: Celebrities Accept "All In Challenge" For COVID-19 Relief

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro did a video to accept the "All In Challenge," where rich people are auctioning off experiences to raise money to feed the elderly, children, and frontline workers.

They're offering up the chance for a fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon", which is being directed by Martin Scorsese. The winner will not only get a cameo, they'll go to the premiere.

They then challenged Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey, and Jamie Foxx. Ellen and Matthew accepted, but there's still no word from Jamie.