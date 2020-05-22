Watch: CBS's "Haircut Night In America"

Next Friday, CBS is airing a special called "Haircut Night in America", which will feature celebrities cutting their own hair!

May 22, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
haircut

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

CBS is airing a special called "Haircut Night in America", where celebrities will cut their own hair with guidance from top stylists.  JERRY O'CONNELL and his wife REBECCA ROMIJN will host.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
CBS
haircut
night
America
hair
celebrities
cut
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim