Watch: Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant

Yesterday, Carrie Underwood announced that she is expecting another child.

August 9, 2018
Jen Myers
Carrie Underwood announced that she is pregnant.  She and Mike Fisher already have a three-year-old son named Isiah.  And she made the announcement in a funny Instagram post.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com/

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

 

