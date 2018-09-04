Watch: Busy Philipps Parodies Lindsay Lohan's Weird Dance Moves
Check out Busy Philipps showing off her Lindsay Lohan inspired dance moves.
September 4, 2018
Busy Philipps has seen the viral video of Lindsay Lohan's weird dance moves...
It's labor day weekend! Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos! ------
So she made a parody video where she mimics her.
@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night- Honestly, it's weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect. ---- (if you do it, we want to see! tag us!❤️)