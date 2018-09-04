Watch: Busy Philipps Parodies Lindsay Lohan's Weird Dance Moves

Check out Busy Philipps showing off her Lindsay Lohan inspired dance moves.

September 4, 2018
Jen Myers
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Busy Philipps has seen the viral video of Lindsay Lohan's weird dance moves...

It's labor day weekend! Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos! ------

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

So she made a parody video where she mimics her.

@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night- Honestly, it's weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect. ---- (if you do it, we want to see! tag us!❤️)

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

