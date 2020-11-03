Watch: Britney Spears Reassures Fans That She Is 'Happy'

Britney Spears wants her fans to know she's doing just "fine."

In an Instagram video posted Monday, she referred to recent social media comments concerning her well-being and safety.

"Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," the 38-year-old says in the video. "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life."