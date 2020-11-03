Watch: Britney Spears Reassures Fans That She Is 'Happy'

Britney Spears wants her fans to know that she is FINE and HAPPY.

Britney Spears

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Britney Spears wants her fans to know she's doing just "fine."

In an Instagram video posted Monday, she referred to recent social media comments concerning her well-being and safety.

"Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," the 38-year-old says in the video. "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life."

