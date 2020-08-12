Watch: "Bel-Air" Trailer

The reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" will be way more SERIOUS.

Will Smith

Will Smith is developing a reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", but this time he's not doing it for laughs.  This version will be a lot more serious.  It's based on a phony trailer that a guy named Morgan Cooper made last year called "Bel-Air", that reimagined the show as a gritty drama.  Morgan has been helping Will develop the show for about a year, and there's been interest from several streaming services, including HBO Max, Peacock, and Netflix.

