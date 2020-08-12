Watch: "Bel-Air" Trailer

Will Smith is developing a reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", but this time he's not doing it for laughs. This version will be a lot more serious. It's based on a phony trailer that a guy named Morgan Cooper made last year called "Bel-Air", that reimagined the show as a gritty drama. Morgan has been helping Will develop the show for about a year, and there's been interest from several streaming services, including HBO Max, Peacock, and Netflix.

Video of BEL-AIR | Official Trailer (2019) Fresh Prince Movie HD