Watch: Baylee Littrell To Open For The Backstreet Boys On Tour
Brian Littrell's teenage son Baylee will open for the The Backstreet Boys on their tour.
April 4, 2019
The Backstreet Boys will have a special opening act on their upcoming tour: BRIAN LITTRELL's son. Yeah, he has a son, who's old enough to open for Dad.
Brian's son is 16-year-old Baylee Littrell, an up-and-coming country singer. Several months ago, he released his first single "Don't Knock It". And he's putting out his first album this summer.