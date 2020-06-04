Watch: Ashton Kutcher Gets Emotional Explaining How "All Lives Matter" Misses The Point
Ashton Kutcher recently made an emotional plea about how saying that "All Lives Matter" sadly misses the point.
Ashton Kutcher posted a video explaining his take on why saying "All Lives Matter" misses the point. He started with an example involving his kids, and ended by saying, quote, "For some people, black lives don't matter at all. So for US, black lives matter." And he got emotional as he said it.
understanding why saying ‘all lives matter’ is missing the point. #blacklivesmatter