Watch: Ashton Kutcher Gets Emotional Explaining How "All Lives Matter" Misses The Point

Ashton Kutcher recently made an emotional plea about how saying that "All Lives Matter" sadly misses the point.

June 4, 2020
Jen Myers
Ashton Kutcher

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher posted a video explaining his take on why saying "All Lives Matter" misses the point.  He started with an example involving his kids, and ended by saying, quote, "For some people, black lives don't matter at all.  So for US, black lives matter."  And he got emotional as he said it.

understanding why saying ‘all lives matter’ is missing the point. #blacklivesmatter

