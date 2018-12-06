Watch: Ariana Grande's Grandmother

Check out Arian Grande's grandmother "Nonna"

December 6, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Ariana Grande shared a funny video of her grandmother Marjorie a.k.a. 'Nonna.'

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
Ariana Grande
Nonna
gramma
granndmother