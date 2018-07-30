Watch: Alex Trebek Talks About When He Had An Afro

Alex Trebek used to have an AFRO??!!

July 30, 2018
Jen Myers
Alex Trebek was apparently mistaken for a black man at a United Negro College Fund telethon in the '80s, because of his afro and his "very dark tan."  He says, quote, "I'm out there in the Afro-American community as a brother."

