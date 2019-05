The "Bilboard Music Awards" were last night, and there were some pretty cool performances from Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie, Halsey with BTS, and Madonna with some holograms...

Video of ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) (Live From The Billboard Music Awards /...

Video of BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv [Live] 2019 Billboard Music Awards