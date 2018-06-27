Watch: 10-Year-Old Lonnie Chavis Responds To Internet Trolls
A 10-year-old kid from "This Is Us" has an amazing response to internet trolls.
June 27, 2018
10-year-old Lonnie Chavis from "This Is Us" gets trolled for the gap in his teeth. But he says, quote, "Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though? People kill themselves, and you're the one who's making them doing it. Fix your heart, though. For real."
PSA! Yes I have a gap in my teeth, that braces can fix when all my baby teeth fall out. I’m gonna keep on smiling though -- -- STOP TROLLING -- STOP BULLYING! Fix your heart! To all those being bullied or being trolled YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER! ❤️ #FixYourHeart
