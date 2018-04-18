Viral Video: Zac Efron Cheers On Brother At Boston Marathon
Cehck out Zac Efron cheering on his brother at the Boston Marathon.
April 18, 2018
Zac Efron's brother ran the Boston Marathon, and Zac was there cheering him on.
“What’s the point of all the finish lines we cross in life if there’s no one there to celebrate with?” This used to get me down when I felt alone- There’s many reasons BTW❤️---- - Ima be at every -- with you from here until forever, Brother. Congrats @dylanefron #marathon #bostonstrong #bostonmarathon #letsgo --
