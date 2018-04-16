Viral Video: The Lemon Face Challenge

The Ice Bucket Challenge raised $115 million for ALS four years ago. Now the "Lemon Face Challenge" is raising money to fight a type of brain cancer called DIPG. You just record your reaction while eating a lemon wedge . . . challenge someone else to do it . . . and donate to a group called Aubreigh's Army.

You can find out more on the Aubreigh's Army Facebook page. And you can donate by searching for Aubreigh's Army on YouCaring.com.