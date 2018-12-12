VIDEO: Singer Jason Mraz Surprises St. Louis Children Hospital Patients

Y98 was able to pull off a very special surprise over the weekend while Jason Mraz was in town!

He stopped by St. Louis Children's Hospital and performed to a few patients while handing out teddy bears from Build A Bear with his crew!

Thank you to everyone who made this happen. I cried lots of happy tears as I watched the joy that Jason and Christy brought to these kids.

A lot of what we stress about, especially over the holidays, is nothing compared to what these kids are facing.

Thanks to everyone at St. Louis Children's Hospital for being such amazing #GuardiansofChildhood every single day.