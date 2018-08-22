"Veronica Mars" Revival

The cult obsession with "Veronica Mars" may bring it back AGAIN. Deadline.com says Hulu is "finalizing deals" to bring it back for an eight-episode limited run. KRISTEN BELL will be back, and they're also looking to bring back a lot of her former co-stars. But nothing is official yet.

Of course, a Kickstarter campaign in 2013 raised an incredible $5.7 million to do a movie.

The original show ran for three seasons, from 2004 to 2007.

Click Here to see more.