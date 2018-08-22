"Veronica Mars" Revival
Hulu may revive "Veronica Mars" with Kristen Bell!
August 22, 2018
The cult obsession with "Veronica Mars" may bring it back AGAIN. Deadline.com says Hulu is "finalizing deals" to bring it back for an eight-episode limited run. KRISTEN BELL will be back, and they're also looking to bring back a lot of her former co-stars. But nothing is official yet.
Of course, a Kickstarter campaign in 2013 raised an incredible $5.7 million to do a movie.
The original show ran for three seasons, from 2004 to 2007.
