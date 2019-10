Nashville is now the most expensive city in the U.S. for hotel rooms. Here are the Top 10 and wht the average one-night stay will cost you...

1. Nashville $223

2. Boston $221

3. San Jose $214

4. San Francisco $209

5. Albuquerque $198

6. New York City $196

7. Austin $189

8. Los Angeles $186

9. Dallas $185

10. Detroit $185

