"This Is Us" Cast Gets Pay Raises

"This Is Us" has been a sensation since Day One, and now the cast is being rewarded. The "Hollywood Reporter" says that the five main stars got massive pay raises for Season Three, which premiered last night.

Milo Ventimiglia(Jack), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate), and Justin Hartley (Kevin) will make $250,000 per episode, or roughly $4.5 million per season.

Click Here to see more.