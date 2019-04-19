The Unusual Baby Names Of Country Stars
A list of unusual country star baby names includes...
Country stars are known to choose unusual baby names, and when you hear them one at a time, like when they're born, they don't stand out so much. But they DO when they're on a list.
Here are a few of our favorites...
• Eric Church and his wife Katherine have a son named Boone McCoy, and another boy named Tennessee Hawkins.
• Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters are Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
• Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock named their daughter River Rose, and their son Remington Alexander.
• LoCash's Preston Brust and his wife Kristen have a boy named Legend Wilde, and their daughter is Love Lily.
• Brantley and Amber Gilbert's son is Barrett Hardy-Clay.
• Joe Don Rooney and Tiffany Fallon have girls named Raquel Blue and Devon Olivia. Their son is Jagger Donovan.
• Keifer and Shawna Thompson named their boy Rigney Cooper.
Some of these kids are named after famous people, or they're combinations of family names.
Click Here to see more.