The Unusual Baby Names Of Country Stars

Country stars are known to choose unusual baby names, and when you hear them one at a time, like when they're born, they don't stand out so much. But they DO when they're on a list.

Here are a few of our favorites...

• Eric Church and his wife Katherine have a son named Boone McCoy, and another boy named Tennessee Hawkins.

• Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters are Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

• Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock named their daughter River Rose, and their son Remington Alexander.

• LoCash's Preston Brust and his wife Kristen have a boy named Legend Wilde, and their daughter is Love Lily.

• Brantley and Amber Gilbert's son is Barrett Hardy-Clay.

• Joe Don Rooney and Tiffany Fallon have girls named Raquel Blue and Devon Olivia. Their son is Jagger Donovan.

• Keifer and Shawna Thompson named their boy Rigney Cooper.

Some of these kids are named after famous people, or they're combinations of family names.

