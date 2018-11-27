Uh Oh: My Child Swallowed My Wedding Ring

Earlier this morning we mentioned how long it takes a kids Lego to pass if your child would swallow it. Luckily, I know the answer all too well. Here's my experience....

“My son swallowed my wedding ring.” A sentence I never thought I’d utter.

It started on Sunday afternoon. When my son started to cry we assumed it was another stall tactic to avoid nap time, but my husband went to his room anyway. A minute later he called for me to come upstairs. I asked what was wrong.

“He swallowed the rings.”

“What rings?” I said, thinking that any sort of toy rings were packed away with the baby toys. It couldn’t be the Slinky he just got from one of his friends. That thing was huge.

“Your wedding rings.”

I thought we had made it through that part of toddlerhood unscathed (he wasn’t the type of kid who swallowed weird stuff, right???). I looked over at the shelf where my rings had been sitting for the past month or so of my pregnancy. Gone.

Doctor’s office? Emergency room? Since it was a Sunday afternoon, I panicked and called 911. He wasn’t choking, and was breathing fine, but the operator sent the paramedics anyway. Within minutes, we had a firetruck and police car outside our house. The men told us there was nothing to do but wait, and they waved the ambulance by our house.

I called my doctor’s office and talked to a nurse who said it would take 2-4 days to pass. Poop watch was officially on. One thing I learned after having kids is how I quickly became desensitized to poop…until this. This took it to a whole new level. I also learned that after intimately searching through poop for a wedding ring, there is not much I can’t do. If Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps were nearby, I might challenge them to a race. How could it possibly turn out worse than going through someone else’s poop for your wedding ring?

Day 4. Thursday came and went with no sign of the ring. With a long weekend approaching, I wanted to know where it was (and yes, I wondered if this was all some make-believe story, and the ring was still hidden somewhere in my house). Friday saw a visit to the doctor, and then to Children’s Hospital for X-rays, where the story was confirmed.

There it was, the symbol of my almost 9 year marriage, past the small intestines and traveling toward the liver and large intestines. A nice little road trip planned for labor day weekend. The doctor told me it would still be a few days, so I went and bought some bran muffins and prunes, and settled in for the conclusion of the story.

Except it didn’t happen that way.

Another week went by, and our doctor confirmed our worst fears. You know, the ones you see in a book, or online, that say something like, “but don’t worry about the worst-case scenario…it happens to less than 2% of people.)

Yep. Guess who’s the proud parent of a rare 2-percenter?

With still no ring, we were referred to a specialist. Dr. Warner gave us some options, with the last resort being surgery. At this point, I told him I didn’t really NEED the ring back, and we could just leave it there. That would make him sick, though, so it had to come out.

My son’s surgery was one month to the day that his baby sister would arrive. As I waddled into the hospital with him, they wheeled him into the operating room. He was in that special 2% club because he also had a congenital defect called a Meckel’s diverticulum. It was exactly as the doctor suspected; our son had a small pocket in his small intestine, and the ring had settled in there. His doctor removed the pocket and sewed up his intestine. He sports a little scar on his left side where they did the surgery.

The funny thing was what the doctor said when he came out to the waiting room. He handed me the ring in a plastic container (trust me, you don’t want to smell a ring that’s been sitting in someone’s intestine for 2 months!), and said, “Turns out your son was smarter than we thought. He did have a Meckel’s diverticulum, and he saved himself a lot of pain in the future by swallowing this ring!”

People with Meckel’s diverticulum have a variety of symptoms, but according to one medical website, “the most common symptom in children under five is bleeding, which is caused by ulcers that develop in the small intestine when the diverticulum secretes stomach acid.”

Our son recovered nicely from surgery, and was playing baseball a few days after leaving the hospital. We can never thank the staff at St. Louis Children’s Hospital enough for helping us through the surgery. I guess the moral of the story is, don’t leave your wedding rings lying around where your kids can swallow them, but also when something bad happens…maybe it’s for the best!