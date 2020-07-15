Tyra Banks To Be New "Dancing With The Stars" Host

Tyra Banks is moving from judging the catwalk to hosting in the ballroom ... the OG top model is taking over MC duties for "Dancing With the Stars."

Just a day after ABC dropped Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews leading into season 29, TMZ has learned the former supermodel is strutting her way into that role.

In addition to smizing in front of the camera, Tyra will also be an Executive Producer of the show. We've learned she was in talks with the network long before ABC cut ties with Tom and Erin.

On Monday, Tom announced the show would be continuing without him, and said his 15 years hosting were the "most unexpected gift of my career." ABC and BBC released their own statement about Tom and Erin's departures ... saying the show is embarking "on a new creative direction."

Sources close to Tom tell TMZ the news came as quite a shock to him, and he was only informed of his departure this week.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” Tyra said in a statement via THR. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances… it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

