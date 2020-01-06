A woman named Dawn Gilliam from Carmel, Indiana was pregnant with twins and went into labor seven weeks early on New Year's Eve.

And she wound up delivering one of the twins before midnight, and one after.

So her daughter Joslyn's birthday is December 31st, 2019, and her son Jaxon's birthday is January 1st, 2020. Yep, these twins were born 30 minutes apart, but their birthdays are in different DECADES.

Obviously, twins born in different decades are pretty rare although there's one feat that's even rarer. Twenty years ago, there were some twins who were born in different MILLENNIUMS... One in 1999, one in 2000.

