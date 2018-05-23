TV's Most Watched Shows Of The 2017-2018 Season

Deadline.com has a rundown of the highest-rated broadcast TV shows of the 2017-2018 season. In all, they ranked over 200 shows, by both total viewers, and the best in the coveted demo of 18- to 49-year-olds.

Here are the 10 most-watched shows overall, and their average audience for the season:

1. "The Big Bang Theory", 18.6 million, CBS

2. "NFL Sunday Night Football", 18.3 million, NBC

3. "Roseanne", 17.8 million, ABC

4. "This Is Us", 17.4 million, NBC

5. "NCIS", 16.7 million, CBS

6. "Young Sheldon", 16.3 million, CBS

7. "The Good Doctor", 15.6 million, ABC

8. "Bull", 14.4 million, CBS

9. "NFL Thursday Night Football", 14.2 million, the CBS games

10. Also, "NFL Thursday Night Football", 13.6 million, the NBC games

