Trusting Alexa To Babysit

According to a new survey, one out of five people say they'd trust Amazon's Alexa to babysit their kids when they leave the house.

The exact words of the survey were, quote, "Would you let Alexa entertain your kids while you're away?" But the people running the survey said people took that to mean they could leave their kids alone with Alexa as the only one in charge.

It's weird that we'd trust a voice assistant with our kids, since we don't trust them with ANYTHING else.

