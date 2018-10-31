Trick-Or-Treating Safety Tips

A new study this week found you're 43% more likely to get hit and killed by a car on Halloween. And obviously kids are the most vulnerable demographic.

Children between 4 and 8 are FIVE TIMES more likely to get hit on Halloween. And previous studies have found the most dangerous time is between 6:00 and 7:00 PM.

Here are three tips to help make sure you have a safe night...

1. Make sure drivers can see you. Glow sticks and flashlight are always a good idea. And so is reflective tape, especially if your kid's costume is a dark color.

2. Watch out for drunk drivers. A government study found they cause about 14% of all casualties associated with people being hit by cars on Halloween.

3. Make sure your kid's costume doesn't make it too hard to walk, and make sure they can see through their mask. Trips and falls are the second most-common type of injury associated with Halloween. Cutting yourself while carving a pumpkin is #1.

Click Here to see more.