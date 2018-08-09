The Tops Stars Under 18

The "Hollywood Reporter" put together a list of the Top 30 Stars Under 18.

Here are some of the bigger entries on the list...

Iain Armitage from "Young Sheldon". Age 10.

Miles Brown and Marsai Martin from "Black-ish". Both 13.

Millie Bobby Brown (14), Gaten Matarazzo (15), Caleb McLaughlin (16), Noah Schnapp (13), Sadie Sink (16), and Finn Wolfhard (15) . . . from "Stranger Things".

Of course, Finn is also in "It", and three of his co-stars made the list: Jack Dylan Glazer (14), Jaeden Lieberher (15), and Sophia Lillis (16).

Mackenzie Foy from the "Twilight" movies and "Interstellar". Age 17.

Noah Jupe (13) and Millicent Simmonds (15) from "A Quiet Place". Millicent not only played a deaf character in the movie, she's deaf in real life. Star/director John Krasinski pushed for a deaf actress for the part.

Jacob Tremblay from "Room". Age 11.

Maddie Ziegler from "Dance Moms" and several Sia videos. Age 15.

Click Here to see more.