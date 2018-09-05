The Top Things We Worry About When Our Kids Start School

Someone polled 1,000 parents with kids who are just starting school this year. Here are the top ten things they've been worrying about...

1. Will they settle in okay?

2. With they make friends?

3. Using the bathroom on their own.

4. Will they misbehave?

5. Whether or not they'll like their teacher.

6. Not eating their lunch.

7. Losing their backpack, or other belongings.

8. Not drinking enough water.

9. Getting lost.

10. Will they end up in the BOTTOM of their class?

