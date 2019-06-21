The Top Things On People's "Family Bucket List"

Do you have a "Family Bucket List"?

June 21, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey found the top things on people's "family bucket lists" which are the trips and activities parents want to do with their kids...

1.  Take a road trip.

2.  Teach them how to ride a bike.

3.  Go camping.

4.  Teach them how to cook and bake.

5.  Visit an amusement park or water park.

6.  Visit national parks.

7.  Go to Disney World or Disneyland.

8.  Visit a zoo or aquarium.

9.  Travel overseas.

10.  Teach them how to play baseball. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
top
things
family
bucket
List
Courtney & Company
Y98