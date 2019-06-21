The Top Things On People's "Family Bucket List"
Do you have a "Family Bucket List"?
June 21, 2019
A new survey found the top things on people's "family bucket lists" which are the trips and activities parents want to do with their kids...
1. Take a road trip.
2. Teach them how to ride a bike.
3. Go camping.
4. Teach them how to cook and bake.
5. Visit an amusement park or water park.
6. Visit national parks.
7. Go to Disney World or Disneyland.
8. Visit a zoo or aquarium.
9. Travel overseas.
10. Teach them how to play baseball.
