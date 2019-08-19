The Top Stars Under 18

The "Hollywood Reporter" released its annual list of the Top 30 stars UNDER the age of 18, and how many of the "Stranger Things" kids made it?

SEVEN: 15-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, 12-year-old Priah Ferguson, 16-year-old Gaten Matarazzo, 17-year-old Caleb McLaughlin, 14-year-old Noah Schnapp, 17-year-old Sadie Sink, and 16-year old Finn Wolfhard.

But they grouped them all together, so they were only ONE entry on the list. Here are 10 more of the kids you might recognize, in no particular order...

1. 16-year-old Asher Angel, who was in "Shazam!"

2. 11-year-old Iain Armitage, from "Young Sheldon" and "Big Little Lies"

3. 10-year-old Julia Butters, who was in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

4. 12-year-old Ian Chen, from "Fresh Off the Boat"

5. 16-year-old Elsie Fisher, who was in the movie "Eighth Grade"

6. 15-year-old Jack Dylan Grazer, who was in "It" and "Beautiful Boy"

7. 11-year-old Ariana Greenblatt, who was in "Avengers: Infinity War"

8. 14-year-old Noah Jupe, who was in "A Quiet Place"

9. 15-year-old Marsai Martin, from "Black-ish"

10. 12-year old JD McCrary and 14-year-old Shahadi Wright Joseph who are the voices of young Simba and Nala in the new "Lion King"