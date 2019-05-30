The Top Songs People Play To Keep Calm

A lot of people listen to music to relax and de-stress, so a new survey asked people which songs they turn on to keep calm. It's worth noting: The survey was done in Britain, but the Top 10 songs are popular in the states too...

1. "What A Wonderful World", Louis Armstrong

2. "Let It Be", The Beatles

3. "Your Song", Elton John

4. "Someone Like You", Adele

5. "Hello", Adele

6. "Fix You", Coldplay

7. "I Say A Little Prayer", Aretha Franklin

8. "Orinoco Flow", Enya

9. "Morning Has Broken", Cat Stevens

10. "It's a Beautiful Day", U2

