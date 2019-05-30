The Top Songs People Play To Keep Calm

Here are the top songs people play to keep CALM.

May 30, 2019
A lot of people listen to music to relax and de-stress, so a new survey asked people which songs they turn on to keep calm.  It's worth noting:  The survey was done in Britain, but the Top 10 songs are popular in the states too...

1.  "What A Wonderful World", Louis Armstrong

2.  "Let It Be", The Beatles

3.  "Your Song", Elton John

4.  "Someone Like You", Adele

5.  "Hello", Adele

6.  "Fix You", Coldplay

7.  "I Say A Little Prayer", Aretha Franklin

8.  "Orinoco Flow", Enya

9.  "Morning Has Broken", Cat Stevens

10.  "It's a Beautiful Day", U2

