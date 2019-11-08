The Top Moments Parents Want To Experience With Their Children

Here are the TOP MOMENTS parents want to experience with their kids.

November 8, 2019
Jen Myers
A new survey found the top moments parents want to experience with their kids...

Going to a sporting event . . . teaching them a new skill . . . exploring their creativity . . . going on a road trip . . . going to a museum . . . playing sports . . . watching them experience something new . . . playing games . . . reading . . . and exploring outdoors. 

