The Top Celebrity Deformities

Celebrities have the same weird issues as the rest of us. And Radar Online is happy to point that out with their list of the Top 35 Celebrity Deformities. Here are a few of them:..

1. Harry Styles has four nipples.

2. Kesha was born with a tail. They chopped it off.

3. Ashton Kutcher has two webbed toes on one foot. (It's actually not that bad. Here's video of him showing it off.)

4. One of Gerard Butler's ears sticks out more than the other . . . the result of a childhood ear surgery.

5. Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us" has a crooked mouth because he was born with "dead nerves" in his lip.

6. Matthew Perry lost the tip of his right middle finger after getting it stuck in a door as a kid.

7. Liz Taylor had a double set of eyelashes, which just made her MORE beautiful.

8. Andy Garcia was born with a tiny, conjoined twin on his shoulder. It was removed when he was a child, and he has no memory of it

9. Taye Diggs was born with an extra finger on each hand, but his mother had them removed.

10. Patricia Heaton has no belly button, thanks to multiple C-sections.

Click Here to see more.