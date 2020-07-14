Look: Tom Bergeron And Erin Andrews Leave "Dancing With The Stars"

"Dancing with the Stars" has AXED Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews??!!

July 14, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Tom Bergeron

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

ABC is dumping hosts TOM BERGERON and ERIN ANDREWS from "Dancing with the Stars".  Tom has been the host since the beginning, and he called the gig, quote, "the most unexpected gift of my career."

Tags: 
Y98
look
Erin Andrews
Tom Bergeron
leave
exit
DWTS
Dancing with the Stars
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim