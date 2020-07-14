Look: Tom Bergeron And Erin Andrews Leave "Dancing With The Stars"

ABC is dumping hosts TOM BERGERON and ERIN ANDREWS from "Dancing with the Stars". Tom has been the host since the beginning, and he called the gig, quote, "the most unexpected gift of my career."

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020