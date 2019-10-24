Tipping Your Uber Driver

Do you normally tip your Uber driver, or only if they're really nice? A new study looked at a ton of data and found almost 60% of us NEVER tip them. Here are a few more stats from the survey...

1. For people who do tip, the average is about $3 per ride.

2. Men are slightly more likely to tip than women. Guys tip their drivers 17% of the time, compared to 14.3% for women.

3. Men also tip slightly more in general . . . and 12% more if their driver is a woman. Especially if it's a young woman.

4. We tip less if the driver speeds, brakes hard, accelerates fast, or has an old car.

5. We also tip less if they pick us up late. But we tip more if our drop-off is delayed. Like if they have to deal with traffic, or you ask to make a quick stop on the way.

6. People in rural areas and small cities tip the most. The worst tippers are in big cities.

7. Drivers get the best tips between 3:00 A.M. and 5:00 A.M., and on weekends. Partly because of trips to the airport. And maybe because of drunk people being fast and loose with their money?

8. If we happen to get the same driver a second time, we tip 27% more. And even more than that if we get them a third time.

