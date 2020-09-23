"Time" Magazine's Most Influential People Of 2020

"Time" magazine revealed its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in a special last night. They don't rank them from 1 to 100. They just lump them into categories, like Leaders, Icons, Artists, and Pioneers.

Here are the most recognizable names on the list, and their categories . . .

"Pioneers"

Megan Thee Stallion

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

"Artists"

The Weeknd

Halsey

Jennifer Hudson

Selena Gomez

Michael B. Jordan

Comedian Ali Wong

"Leaders"

Dr. Anthony Fauci

President Trump

Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

Chinese leader Xi Jinping

German leader Angela Merkel

"Titans"

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade

Tyler Perry

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

"Icons"

Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi

Billy Porter from "Pose"

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe

Tennis star Naomi Osaka

