"Time" Magazine's Most Influential People Of 2020
Who are "Time's" MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE this year?
"Time" magazine revealed its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in a special last night. They don't rank them from 1 to 100. They just lump them into categories, like Leaders, Icons, Artists, and Pioneers.
Here are the most recognizable names on the list, and their categories . . .
"Pioneers"
Megan Thee Stallion
NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo
"Artists"
The Weeknd
Halsey
Jennifer Hudson
Selena Gomez
Michael B. Jordan
Comedian Ali Wong
"Leaders"
Dr. Anthony Fauci
President Trump
Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts
Chinese leader Xi Jinping
German leader Angela Merkel
"Titans"
Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade
Tyler Perry
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
"Icons"
Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi
Billy Porter from "Pose"
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe
Tennis star Naomi Osaka
Click Here to see more.