Tiffani Theissen Had "No Idea" About "Saved By The Bell" Reboot
If you are doing a "Saved by the Bell" reboot, you might want to check with ALL of the cast!
You'd THINK that if NBC was doing a "Saved By the Bell" revival with MARIO LOPEZ and ELIZABETH BERKLEY, they'd at least CHECK IN with the rest of the cast, but apparently, they didn't do that.
TIFFANI THIESSEN says that, like MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR, the announcement came as a surprise to her. Quote, "I don't know anything about it. Literally, Mark-Paul and I were like, 'Oh, wow! I didn't know that was happening.'
"It seems like everyone is doing a reboot these days. It's, like, popular, I guess . . . [but> I'm a girl that likes the originals. That's me, though. I'm nostalgic that way."
Like Mark-Paul, Tiffani has another gig. She's on a Netflix show called "Alexa & Katie". There was talk that Mark-Paul's contract may prevent him from doing another show on another network, and maybe that's the case with Tiffani, too.
