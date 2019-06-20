A new poll looked at how much people know, and DON'T know, about the dangers of too much sun. Here are five things you might not know about UV damage...

1. 30% of people didn't know you can still get burnt on a cloudy day. Clouds only block about 20% of UV rays. So you still need to wear sunblock.

2. 55% didn't know you're still exposed to UV rays in the shade. They can bounce off stuff and hit you. Like sand, for example. It reflects 17% of the UV rays that hit it.

3. Almost a quarter of people think they're fine as long as they don't get burnt. The truth is ANY amount of sun exposure is harmful to your skin. So even a nice tan could be bad for you.

4. Yes, you can still get sunburnt through a window. Glass only filters out one kind of radiation: UVB rays. But UVA rays can still get through. Fun fact: You're more likely to have freckles on the left side of your face because of driving.

5. A third of people didn't know that too much sun is bad for your eyes. UV rays play a role in about 20% of cataract cases. So make sure you have a good pair of sunglasses that block UV rays. And make sure your normal glasses have UV protection too.

