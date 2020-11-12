Things You Didn't Know You Can Clean In Your Dishwasher

Here's a list of things people don't realize they can clean in the dishwasher. You might not want to put them in WITH your dishes. But here are five things you can wash separately...

1. Keys. Don't put your car's key fob in there. But normal keys are made of brass and should be fine. They'll fit best in the silverware holder.

2. Baseball hats. Put them in the top rack, and hook the back strap around one of the pegs. Only use a tiny bit of soap, and make sure there's no bleach in it.

3. Your showerhead. It's the easiest way to clean it when the sprayers get clogged. Put it on the top rack, and run it on the pots and pans cycle.

4. Brushes and combs. As long as they're plastic, they should be fine. Just get as much of the hair out of them as possible, so it doesn't clog your filter.

5. Small plastic trash cans. They get pretty gross, so a deep-clean might be good. As long as they fit, they should be dishwasher safe.

Click Here to see more.