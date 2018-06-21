The Things We Worry About That Keep Us From Traveling

Here are a few reasons Americans aren't traveling as much as we should.

June 21, 2018
Jen Myers
A new survey asked people what keeps them from traveling more.  And here are the top 10 answers...

1.  It's too expensive.

2.  I don't get enough time off work.

3.  I'm worried about my safety.

4.  I'm afraid my bags will get lost.

5.  I don't like flying.

6.  I'm afraid I'll get sick while I'm traveling.

7.  I'm afraid of terrorist attacks.

8.  I'm afraid of getting robbed.

9.  I don't speak other languages.

10.  I wouldn't know what to do or where to go. 

