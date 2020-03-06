Things To Do As Daylight Saving Time Begins

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend, so we have to change the clocks on Sunday. But here are four other things you should ALSO do this weekend...

1. Change the batteries in your smoke alarm. It's a good idea to change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors once a year, so doing it the same weekend as changing the clocks is an easy way to stay on top of it.

2. Restock your emergency kit. You should already have a stocked emergency kit at home, but it might be even more important now with coronavirus going around. If you DON'T have one, put one together this weekend . . . and if you DO, go through it to make sure nothing has expired.

(If you need help building an emergency kit, Ready.gov has a list of things to get, and how to prepare for a pandemic like the coronavirus outbreak.)

3. Clean out your fridge, pantry, and medicine cabinet. This is a good time to de-clutter all your food, medicine, and supplements. Toss anything that's expired or you're no longer using, and make it a point to use up anything that's expiring soon.

4. Flip your mattress. Some mattresses should be flipped twice a year to avoid irregular wear, and it's easy to remember if you do it the same weekend you change your clocks.

Click Here to see more.