Things That Go On Sale In February

The coupon website RetailMeNot posted a list of five things that usually go on sale in February. So if you're in the market for any of this stuff, now might be a good time to buy...

1. Custom items, like engraved picture frames. Stuff like that gets marked down an average of 40% ahead of Valentine's Day.

2. Food delivery. DoorDash has 25% of your first purchase right now, and Postmates has a $15 delivery credit for existing users.

3. TVs. They're around 30% off, because there's a lot of leftover stock after the Super Bowl. February is the second-cheapest time of year to buy a new TV. The only time they're cheaper is around Black Friday.

4. Flowers. An average of 21% cheaper than normal because of Valentine's Day.

5. Subscriptions to online dating sites, like Match.com. Dating sites always go after single people around Valentine's Day. So most of them have deals right now. The average is 20% off, but eHarmony currently has a coupon for 35% off.

