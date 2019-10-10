The Things That Give Us Anxiety

A new survey asked 2,000 people to rank the top things that give them anxiety...

1. Work. 47% of people said it's one of the top things that gives them anxiety.

2. Social gatherings.

3. Money.

4. Health issues.

5. Conflict with others.

6. Meeting new people.

7. Politics.

8. Your significant other.

9. Public speaking or performing.

10. Large crowds.

The survey also looked at the top things about SOCIAL MEDIA that stress us out. The top three are the pressure to seem perfect . . . the pressure to seem successful . . . and the pressure to be charming and funny in your posts.

