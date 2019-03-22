The Things About Your House That Neighbors Judge You For

Are neighbors JUDGING your house?

March 22, 2019
Jen Myers
(Photo by Vincentstthomas/Dreamstime.com)

Here are the top ten things about your house that can make people judge you before they even step inside...

1.  A dirty exterior.  Meaning the outside of the house looks dirty, or needs a paint job.

2.  You haven't mowed your lawn in a while.

3.  Dead flowers or plants.

4.  Weeds.

5.  Overgrown flower beds.

6.  Your house is a weird color.

7.  A tacky mailbox.

8.  "No Trespassing" signs.

9.  Chain link fences.

10.  A sign that says, "Beware of Dog."

