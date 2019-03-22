The Things About Your House That Neighbors Judge You For

Here are the top ten things about your house that can make people judge you before they even step inside...

1. A dirty exterior. Meaning the outside of the house looks dirty, or needs a paint job.

2. You haven't mowed your lawn in a while.

3. Dead flowers or plants.

4. Weeds.

5. Overgrown flower beds.

6. Your house is a weird color.

7. A tacky mailbox.

8. "No Trespassing" signs.

9. Chain link fences.

10. A sign that says, "Beware of Dog."

