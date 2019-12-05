The Worst Christmas Gifts

Are these the WORST Christmas gifts you can buy someone?

December 5, 2019
Jen Myers
A new survey found the three most important keys to giving a thoughtful gift are the sentiment behind it, how useful the gift is, and whether or not it has a personalized touch. 

They also asked people to rank the WORST possible gifts you can get...

1.  Shower gel.

2.  Popcorn.

3.  Socks.

4.  A collection of lotions.

5.  A coffee mug.

6.  Liquor. 

7.  Tea.

8.  A candle.

9.  A photo calendar.

10.  Coffee. 

The poll also asked people about specific bad gifts they've gotten.  The lowlights include a didgeridoo, a huge rubber ducky, a paperclip necklace, aluminum flip-flops, and a box of corks. 

Click Here to see more.

 

