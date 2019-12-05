The Worst Christmas Gifts

A new survey found the three most important keys to giving a thoughtful gift are the sentiment behind it, how useful the gift is, and whether or not it has a personalized touch.

They also asked people to rank the WORST possible gifts you can get...

1. Shower gel.

2. Popcorn.

3. Socks.

4. A collection of lotions.

5. A coffee mug.

6. Liquor.

7. Tea.

8. A candle.

9. A photo calendar.

10. Coffee.

The poll also asked people about specific bad gifts they've gotten. The lowlights include a didgeridoo, a huge rubber ducky, a paperclip necklace, aluminum flip-flops, and a box of corks.

