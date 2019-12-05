The Worst Christmas Gifts
Are these the WORST Christmas gifts you can buy someone?
December 5, 2019
A new survey found the three most important keys to giving a thoughtful gift are the sentiment behind it, how useful the gift is, and whether or not it has a personalized touch.
They also asked people to rank the WORST possible gifts you can get...
1. Shower gel.
2. Popcorn.
3. Socks.
4. A collection of lotions.
5. A coffee mug.
6. Liquor.
7. Tea.
8. A candle.
9. A photo calendar.
10. Coffee.
The poll also asked people about specific bad gifts they've gotten. The lowlights include a didgeridoo, a huge rubber ducky, a paperclip necklace, aluminum flip-flops, and a box of corks.
