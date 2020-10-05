"Forbes" has put out their list of the World's Highest Paid Actresses, and since the box office has been virtually non-existent for more than six months, the Top 10 features more streaming and TV actresses than usual.

SOFIA VERGARA is #1, after making $43 million over the past year. Her take includes money from "Modern Family" and "America's Got Talent", as well as licensing deals, and her fashion and furniture lines.

ANGELINA JOLIE is second, with $35.5 million.

Here are the world's 10 highest-paid actresses:

1. Sofia Vergara, $43 million

2. Angelina Jolie, $35.5 million

3. Gal Gadot, $31.5 million

4. Melissa McCarthy, $25 million

5. Meryl Streep, $24 million

6. Emily Blunt, $22.5 million

7. Nicole Kidman, $22 million

8. Ellen Pompeo, $19 million

9. Elisabeth Moss, $16 million

10. Viola Davis, $15.5 million.

