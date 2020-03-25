The Wine Merchant Raffle To Help Local Restaurants

Restaurant owners and employees are struggling right now and The Wine Merchant wants to help. So they are RAFFLING OFF he most coveted bourbon and the rarest wine in our possession!

For each $100 gift card you purchase from one of these restaurants...

Avenue

Call 314-727-4141

Sasha’s on Shaw or Demun

Call 314-771-7274

Elmwood

Call 314-261-4708

Charred Crust

Call 314-721-0393

Mai Lee or Nudo:

Call Nudo at 314-274-8046 or 314-370-6970

The Crossing or Acero:

https://squareup.com/gift/S64VHYF5J1SND/order

Use promo code “rafflepappy” or “raffledrc” to select your raffle and get 10% off first purchase!

Union Loafers:

https://squareup.com/store/union-loafers-cafe-and-bread-bakery/item/gift...

Nippon Tei or Indo:

Call Indo at 314-899-9333

Pastaria, Brasserie, Sardella, or Taste:

https://www.nichefoodgroup.com/gift-cards

Grace Meat + 3:

https://squareup.com/gift/7EZ3PNQCTC827/order

Olive & Oak:

https://www.toasttab.com/olive-and-oak-webster-groves/giftcards

Clover and the Bee:

https://www.toasttab.com/clover-and-the-bee/giftcards

Winslow’s Home or Vicia:

Call Vicia at 314-553-9239 or email kara@viciarestaurant.com

I Fratellini, Bar Les Freres, or Billie Jean:

Call I Fratellini at 314-727-7901

Guerilla Street Food:

Call Delmar location at 314-226-9786

You’ll get one entry to win either a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year or Domaine Romanee Conti Echezeau!

Click Here to find out more.