The Wine Merchant Raffle To Help Local Restaurants
Check out this Van Winkle and DRC raffle to help our local restaurants!
Restaurant owners and employees are struggling right now and The Wine Merchant wants to help. So they are RAFFLING OFF he most coveted bourbon and the rarest wine in our possession!
For each $100 gift card you purchase from one of these restaurants...
Avenue
Call 314-727-4141
Sasha’s on Shaw or Demun
Call 314-771-7274
Elmwood
Call 314-261-4708
Charred Crust
Call 314-721-0393
Mai Lee or Nudo:
Call Nudo at 314-274-8046 or 314-370-6970
The Crossing or Acero:
https://squareup.com/gift/S64VHYF5J1SND/order
Use promo code “rafflepappy” or “raffledrc” to select your raffle and get 10% off first purchase!
Union Loafers:
https://squareup.com/store/union-loafers-cafe-and-bread-bakery/item/gift...
Nippon Tei or Indo:
Call Indo at 314-899-9333
Pastaria, Brasserie, Sardella, or Taste:
https://www.nichefoodgroup.com/gift-cards
Grace Meat + 3:
https://squareup.com/gift/7EZ3PNQCTC827/order
Olive & Oak:
https://www.toasttab.com/olive-and-oak-webster-groves/giftcards
Clover and the Bee:
https://www.toasttab.com/clover-and-the-bee/giftcards
Winslow’s Home or Vicia:
Call Vicia at 314-553-9239 or email kara@viciarestaurant.com
I Fratellini, Bar Les Freres, or Billie Jean:
Call I Fratellini at 314-727-7901
Guerilla Street Food:
Call Delmar location at 314-226-9786
You’ll get one entry to win either a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year or Domaine Romanee Conti Echezeau!
Click Here to find out more.